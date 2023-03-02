Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio – a superbly accomplished package

By Mark Slack • 02 March 2023 • 8:28

Image: Alfa Romeo

So many people think that unless you have owned an Alfa Romeo you are not a true petrol head, and you can kind of see their point.

While classic Alfas probably still deserve their reputation for being temperamental, newer models have in theory left that reputation behind.

The trouble is reputations can take a long time to disappear and that’s a shame because it prevents many people from enjoying some cracking cars, and they don’t come anymore cracking than the Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

The ‘standard’ Stelvio range is by no means backward in accelerating forward, with even the least athletic engine producing 190hp and the most powerful 280hp. It is the 510hp Quadrifoglio that is the real. star though, it’s like an automotive Summanus. This is an SUV very definitely designed with performance, rather than off-roading in mind, and it REALLY performs.

It doesn’t come cheap though with prices starting at €90,247/£79,619, which puts the Alfa against some very stiff competition from arguably much more premium badges. Standard fare on the Quadrifoglio is suitably generous, as you would expect on car of this price, and the interior is a heady mix of leather.

On the road the Quadrifoglio has a bit of a dual personality. It is quite happy to potter through urban streets, but show it an open road and its inner darkness is revealed. Reaching 62mph in 3.8 seconds is good in anyone’s book, but when you’re talking about a large SUV it is particularly impressive. The Quadrifoglio is light thanks to the use of aluminium and carbon fibre but it’s the all-round performance, not just speed, from the way it puts the power down, to the handling and steering. It’s a superbly accomplished package.

The power delivery is nothing short of vicious and the exhaust note delivers a much more tuneful, if equally loud, output as many a supercar. This is a well-honed, well-crafted and hugely entertaining car. It manages to combine so many positive attributes and is a delight to drive.

It’s achilles heel is price, the competition is just so much more premium in not just badge but build quality and feel. The Stelvio isn’t bad by any means, but it just isn’t £80k worth of quality. It’s for this reason that I suspect many premium badge drivers will stay loyal to their usual fare, but the few that don’t will not be disappointed.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Price €90,247/£79,619

Engine: 2.9-litre, bi-turbo, V6-cylinder, petrol

Gears: 8-speed automatic

Performance: 0-100kmh/62mph 3.8seconds. Maximum Speed 283kmh/176mph

Economy: 11.8 litres per 100km/23.9mpg combined driving WLTP

Emissions: 267g/km WLTP

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.

