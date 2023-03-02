Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio – a superbly accomplished package

By Mark Slack • 02 March 2023 • 8:28
Image: Alfa Romeo
While classic Alfas probably still deserve their reputation for being temperamental, newer models have in theory left that reputation behind.
The trouble is reputations can take a long time to disappear and that’s a shame because it prevents many people from enjoying some cracking cars, and they don’t come anymore cracking than the Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
The ‘standard’ Stelvio range is by no means backward in accelerating forward, with even the least athletic engine producing 190hp and the most powerful 280hp. It is the 510hp Quadrifoglio that is the real. star though, it’s like an automotive Summanus. This is an SUV very definitely designed with performance, rather than off-roading in mind, and it REALLY performs.
It doesn’t come cheap though with prices starting at €90,247/£79,619, which puts the Alfa against some very stiff competition from arguably much more premium badges. Standard fare on the Quadrifoglio is suitably generous, as you would expect on car of this price, and the interior is a heady mix of leather.
On the road the Quadrifoglio has a bit of a dual personality. It is quite happy to potter through urban streets, but show it an open road and its inner darkness is revealed. Reaching 62mph in 3.8 seconds is good in anyone’s book, but when you’re talking about a large SUV it is particularly impressive. The Quadrifoglio is light thanks to the use of aluminium and carbon fibre but it’s the all-round performance, not just speed, from the way it puts the power down, to the handling and steering. It’s a superbly accomplished package.
The power delivery is nothing short of vicious and the exhaust note delivers a much more tuneful, if equally loud, output as many a supercar. This is a well-honed, well-crafted and hugely entertaining car. It manages to combine so many positive attributes and is a delight to drive.
It’s achilles heel is price, the competition is just so much more premium in not just badge but build quality and feel. The Stelvio isn’t bad by any means, but it just isn’t £80k worth of quality. It’s for this reason that I suspect many premium badge drivers will stay loyal to their usual fare, but the few that don’t will not be disappointed.
Facts at a Glance
Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
If you're a petrol head you're in good hands with Mark Slack, whose expert take on the latest car releases will help you make your next purchase.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.