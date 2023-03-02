Arrested Maryland mayor charged with 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography

By Chris King • 02 March 2023 • 20:25

Image of Patrick Wojahn, former mayor of College Park, Maryland. Credit: PGPD News

Patrick Wojahn, the 47-year-old mayor of College Park in Maryland has been arrested and charged with 56 counts of child pornography.

Patrick Wojahn, the 47-year-old mayor of College Park in Maryland was arrested this morning, Thursday, March 2. According to the authorities, he has been charged with 56 counts of alleged child pornography. He subsequently resigned from his position.

A statement from Prince George’s County Police Department read: “The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse – Internet Crimes Against Child Unit arrested a College Park man this morning for possession and distribution of child pornography. The suspect is 47-year-old Patrick Wojahn”.

“On February 17, 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the PGPD that a social media account operating in the county possessed and distributed suspected child pornography. The image and videos had been uploaded to the social media account in January of 2023”.

“Through various investigative techniques, PGPD investigators discovered the social media account belonged to Wojahn. On February 28, 2023, PGPD detectives served a search warrant at Wojahn’s College Park home. Investigators recovered multiple cell phones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer”.

“Following additional investigation, PGPD obtained criminal charges against Wojahn and investigators took him into custody early this morning. Wojahn is charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. This remains an open and active investigation”.

