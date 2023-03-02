Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL) need to reinvent themselves as Collateral Network (COLT) Steals the Limelight

By EWN • 02 March 2023 • 12:30

While 2022 has been harsh for most cryptocurrencies, a new project, Collateral Network (COLT), has defied the market downfall. Collateral Network (COLT) has started its presale, which is expected to grow 35x in the next few months. Meanwhile, projects like Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) have tumbled significantly.

Avalanche (AVAX) Future Looks Gloomy

The team behind Avalanche (AVAX) has made several important partnerships and releases to help stand out in 2023. One among them is the introduction of the core cryptocurrency wallet, which is adaptable to other EVM-powered blockchains, in addition to being compatible with Avalanche (AVAX).

However, the prevailing bearish market sentiments have caused severe damage to Avalanche (AVAX). Besides, the collapse of Terraform Labs has also hurt Avalanche (AVAX) significantly.

The price of Avalanche (AVAX) has fallen by 7% in the last 30 days. Currently, Avalanche (AVAX) is being traded at $11.44. Thus, Avalanche (AVAX) is 92% below its all-time high of $146.22.

Solana (SOL) Suffers from Stagnancy

There has been a demand from every corner that Solana (SOL) needs to reinvent itself to remain viable in the market. One of the primary reasons behind it is the constant network outages for Solana (SOL).

This has negatively impacted the overall market position of Solana (SOL). However, the growth of Solana (SOL) in the non-fungible token (NFT) sector has remained strong.

The price of Solana (SOL) has witnessed a staggering fall of 20% in the last 30 days. On the weekly chart, the value of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 11%. The current trading price of Solana (SOL) has fallen to $10.75.

Collateral Network (COLT) – A New Market King

Since lending and borrowing cryptocurrencies have become a major exercise in the market, crypto enthusiasts have been long waiting for a platform that would exclusively deal with these practices. Listening to the market need, Collateral Network (COLT) has been developed.

Collateral Network (COLT) is the first Ethereum-powered platform with a primary goal of streamlining lending and borrowing of cryptocurrencies. Collateral Network (COLT) has several advantages for both lenders and borrowers.

Collateral Network (COLT) has introduced a unique process for borrowers to unlock cash from their physical assets. Collateral Network (COLT) allows borrowers to encash their real-world assets without selling them. The platform mints fractional NFTs against real-world assets. By purchasing these NFTs, the community can fund the loans for borrowers. Taking a loan on Collateral Network (COLT) does not require much time, as borrowers can encash their physical assets within 24 hours. Besides, taking a loan on Collateral Network (COLT) does not breach anyone’s privacy as it does not leave any trail on people’s credit files.

To lend funds on Collateral Network (COLT), investors can purchase fractional NFTs, which are backed 1-to-1 by a real-world asset. Collateral Network (COLT) also allows people to become their own banks and lend at an agreed fixed rate of interest. Interestingly, lenders will receive a fixed income on a weekly basis. The liquidity pool of Collateral Network (COLT) is locked for 33 years.

The Collateral Network (COLT) ecosystem, which is made up of Marketplace, Auctions, and Crowdlending, will be run by COLT, the native crypto of the platform. The starting price of COLT tokens is set at $0.01 for the presale round.

Meanwhile, market experts believe that the price of Collateral Network (COLT) will surge by at least 35x in the next six months. Besides, only 50% of the total COLT tokens will be available to purchase during the presale. Additionally, presale buyers will get several privileges, including access to the VIP members club, voting rights, discounts on borrowing and trading fees, and staking.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido