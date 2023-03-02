Beyond the finish line: Cyclist Antonio Tiberi’s cat-shooting incident raises questions on athlete accountability

By Betty Henderson • 02 March 2023 • 12:26

The professional cyclist apologised in a statement on Instagram saying he would donate a portion of his winnings from the last season to San Marino cat care charities. Photo credit: antonio.tiberi01 (via Instagram)

Professional cyclist Antonio Tiberi has found himself in hot water after shooting and killing a cat that belonged to his neighbor, San Marino’s Minister for Tourism, Federico Pedini Amati.

The 21-year-old cyclist reportedly fired an air rifle at the cat’s head in the micro-state, claiming he was merely trying out the new rifle. Tiberi was fined €4000 by a San Marino court on Wednesday, March 1 and suspended from his team, Trek for 20 days.

The Minister for Tourism, Federico Pedini Amati expressed his disappointment and anger towards Tiberi, saying that the cat was a beloved family pet and that his actions cannot be rectified with a mere fine.

Tiberi also released a statement on Instagram in English and Italian where he apologised profoundly describing his “strong sense of shame and regret”, saying that he never intended to kill the cat. He added that he wanted to make a “concrete and useful gesture”, so will donate a portion of his winnings to a stray cat association in San Marino where he will also volunteer his time.

However, the incident has caused outrage among animal lovers and sparked a debate on the accountability of professional athletes.