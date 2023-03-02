Bill Anderson Expat Radio: Interview with Marcel Salazar

By Bill Anderson • 02 March 2023 • 10:13

Image: Bill Anderson Expat Radio

Regular contributor, Marcel Salazar tackles an issue we all know about and which we all do: sleep. But are we getting the best out of your sleep for your overall health?

Marcel explains that studies show that if you get at least 7 hours of sleep per night and that this is especially relevant for men. Less than 4 hours sleep per night can affect testosterone levels which affects other bodily systems. Women sleeping 4 hours or less may also reduce libido in women.

Not getting enough sleep can affect memory retention by up to 70%. Whilst everyone is different with regards to their sleep requirements, less than 5% of the population can function well on 4 hours or less of sleep per night. Not having enough sleep can have a significant impact on our cognitive system and problem solving skills.

Quality of sleep is also important so that we can go through the various stages of sleep which the brain will use to process the events of the days. He also gives his take on the Spanish custom of “siestas” in Spain. Sleep deprivation can also affect moos and immunity and he explains the processes involved in this.

What can affect the quality of sleep we get? First of all stay hydrated. Get exercise at some point during the day, and try to avoid using screens 30-60 minutes before you go to bed. Getting the right mattress for you is important, but the pillow is critical for keeping our muscular/skeletal system healthy and for women, whose hips are generally wider, a pillow between the knees will help to prevent aches and pains in the morning. Marcel can be found on You tube at Strong for Life – Physical Therapy.

