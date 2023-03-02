Bitcoin (BTC) set to be rivalled by Ethereum (ETH); ImmutableX and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Enjoy Mass Attention

By EWN • 02 March 2023 • 10:10

Nothing remains static in the cryptocurrency world. Everything is constantly evolving in ways that you could hardly imagine a few years or months ago.

Take for example the case of Bitcoin (BTC), which is believed to be the king of cryptos but is now facing fierce competition from Ethereum (ETH) and new emerging tokens such as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) in terms of growth.

Meanwhile, ImmutableX (IMX) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new token in the investment sector, are currently enjoying mass attention. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in the 8th phase of its presale having gained 1815% so far.

Analysts predict Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to grow by 6000% by the end of the presale. Let’s look at the potential for these 4 tokens in 2023.

Bitcoin (BTC)

You could say that at the current rate of growth and demand, Ethereum (ETH) seems to be giving Bitcoin (BTC) a run for its money, so to speak. Bitcoin (BTC), however, is still the oldest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin (BTC) was created in 2009 by the anonymous Satoshi Nakamoto. Since then, Bitcoin (BTC) has grown to become the most popular alternative to fiat currency. Bitcoin (BTC) also leads the charge in censorship resistance.

The decentralized nature of Bitcoin (BTC) makes it a great option for people who want to store their wealth away from traditional banking systems and prying government eyes.

However, despite the benefits that Bitcoin (BTC) provides as a store of value and in peer-to-peer transactions, BTC faces scalability and transaction processing speed problems.

Bitcoin (BTC) network can only process a very limited number of transactions at once. Bitcoin (BTC) has also been criticized for its high electricity consumption. Given these and more shortcomings, it is no surprise why Ethereum (ETH) poses fierce competition to Bitcoin (BTC).

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is globally recognised as the biggest decentralised applications and smart contracts platform. If you are looking for the best alternative to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) is a good option.

In fact, Ethereum (ETH) currently boasts of hosting the largest number of cryptocurrency tokens, NFTs, and other decentralised applications.

After the recent Merge event, which saw Ethereum (ETH) adopt a Proof of Stake consensus and cut down its carbon footprint by 99.95%, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has been on an upward trend. The upgrade also improved Ethereum’s transaction processing speed, scalability, and lowered transaction costs.

Ethereum (ETH) has been doing great since the year began, in terms of price and trading volume. Analysts are even recommending Ethereum (ETH) as a good hold for 2023.

ImmutableX (IMX)

One of the reasons for the recent growth of ImmutableX (IMX) is the solution it offers to the problems of scalability, security, and decentralisation in the blockchain world.

ImmutableX (IMX) is built on the Ethereum (ETH) chain. ImmutableX (IMX) helps users enjoy all the benefits of the Ethereum blockchain without compromising their security and scalability.

ImmutableX (IMX) solves the security and scalability problem using the ZK-rollups technology to create a more secure, decentralised, and scalable Ethereum (ETH) Layer-2 network.

ImmutableX (IMX) combines multiple transactions and processes them in a single batch on the Ethereum (ETH) network. This unique ImmutableX (IMX) approach results in faster transaction processing and lower fees.

The efficiency of ImmutableX (IMX) has led to increased adoption by gaming brands such as GameStop. ImmutableX (IMX) is definitely a project with a great future.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new decentralised investment platform that is currently enjoying much attention from investors.

The popularity of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is quite evident in the success of its ongoing presale, which has seen the price of ORBN tokens rise from $0.004 to $0.071 in just a few short months.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) brings blockchain technology to the investment industry. The goal of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is to help startups raise funds quickly and give regular investors an opportunity to invest in new companies without the high capital requirements and other barriers of the traditional venture capital industry.

Startups can mint NFTs backed by equity on the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform. The NFTs are then fractionalised and sold as fractionalised company shares to regular investors on the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform for as low as a dollar.

The price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been going up quite fast since the presale was launched. Industry experts forecast the value of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to go up by 6000% while in presale.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido