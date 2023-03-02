Bogus NHS psychiatrist jailed

By Sarah Newton-John • 02 March 2023 • 7:25

Forged documents discovered/Shutterstock Images

An Iranian woman who forged her medical qualifications and was hired by the NHS has been jailed for seven years. She worked across the UK claiming to have graduated from New Zealand’s University of Auckland.

Zholia Alemi was employed for 20 years around the country, moving around to avoid suspicion, including time as a locum psychiatrist at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust between April 2014 and April 2015.

She was able to detain patients and prescribe powerful medication and worked with a very vulnerable group in the community.

In 2016 a carer reported her to authorities for attempts to defraud an elderly patient, and Alemi was convicted of three fraud offences at Carlisle Crown Court.

Detective superintendent Matt Scott of Cumbria Police said: “We conducted search warrants in a number of properties, but predominantly in Northern Ireland at Alemi’s home address.

“What we found there was what I would describe as a treasure trove in terms of the investigation.

“There was what are now proven to be false certificates; there was what I’d describe as a forger’s kit with transfer letters, blank certificates of qualification that basically you could put almost anything you want on there, really.”

In court, Alemi said she and her family suffered torture in Iran before escaping to New Zealand. Mr Scott said there was no evidence to support this claim.

Judge Hilary Manley said at the time of sentencing yesterday that the offences “strike so very deeply at the heart of healthcare provisions in this country”.

Police will attempt to obtain some of the money Alemi fraudulently earned.

