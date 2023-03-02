By Imran Khan • 02 March 2023 • 14:29

BREAKING: At least four dead after Russian missile hits residential building in Ukraine. Photo by Paparazzza Shutterstock.com

Officials in Ukraine say at least four were killed after a Russian missile hit Zaporizhzhia

Russian missile hits a residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine on Thursday, March 2, killing at least four people.

The statement about the strike was released by officials in Ukraine, as per Reuters, who said that a five-storey building with apartments was hit.

“Four people had been killed and eight wounded in the attack and another five were unaccounted for”, said a statement by the Ukrainian state prosecutor’s office.

Search and rescue crew arrived at the scene of the attack and carried the wounded on stretchers.

Authorities have said that the search for more survivors continues after the strike hit the building early morning.

Local reports suggest that the upper floor of the building has been destroyed.

“The people were screaming from under the rubble. It was hard to hear. We were shocked”, said a statement by Yuliia Kharytenko, a resident of the building.

“We ran out in whatever we were wearing. Our cat is left there, scared. We don’t know if it is alive”, Kharytenko added.

Officials have said that seven people were taken to the hospital while three among them are in critical condition.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram