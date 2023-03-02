By Chris King • 02 March 2023 • 21:34

BREAKING: Large explosion reported in Moscow suburb of Kolomna

A large explosion has been reported in the Moscow suburb of Kolomna, heard in all the surrounding districts.

According to the Baza Telegram channel, a large explosion was heard in the Moscow suburb of Kolomna. The sound was reportedly heard at around 21:30pm this evening, Thursday, March 2, in almost all districts of the city. There is not a lot more information available at this point.

The Baza post read: “A whistle was heard, then an explosion. Local residents posted on the social network video of the consequences of the explosion in the suburbs of Kolomna. The author of the video said that the explosion was in the area of the ‘dump'”.

The explosion was also reported on the Intel Republic Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, there was also a gas explosion reported in a residential building in Kolomna. Before that incident occurred, another explosion was reported at a petrol station in the village of Kuzovatovo in the Ulyanovsk region.

Eyewitnesses said that a petrol tanker caught fire while draining its fuel, and then exploded. Five people were injured, with three of them hospitalised suffering from burns. As one of the eyewitnesses told gazeta.ru, there was only one lorry at the petrol station, which caught fire, but people panicked after the explosion.

