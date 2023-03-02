By Imran Khan • 02 March 2023 • 16:33

Breaking: Police in UK believe Constance Marten´s baby was 'dead for some time' Photo by Metropolitan Police

Officials in the UK believe the baby could have been dead for some time after questioning Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

A day after the dead baby of Constance Marten was found in the woodlands, police in the UK believe that the kid might have been dead for some time.

Authorities as per the BBC made this statement on Thursday, March 2 after Martin and her partner Mark Gordon were questioned.

Official reports suggest that “There are many unanswered questions and investigators have not yet been able to confirm the baby’s gender”.

Both Martin and Gordon have been arrested and remain in custody on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

They were detained on Monday after the police conducted a 53-day search operation.

The body of the baby was discovered on Wednesday near the woodlands where the couple had been arrested.

“The case would be looked at by the Independent Office for Police Conduct because the baby had died during the missing person’s investigation”, said a statement by Det Supt Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police.

He added, “Investigators need “time and space to establish more details about the circumstances of this tragic death.”

Basford also stated that “it was too early to provide a specific date” for when the baby may have died”.

As per orders, the police have been given 36 hours to question the couple.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram