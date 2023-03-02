By Imran Khan • 02 March 2023 • 17:21

BREAKING: Ronaldo denies cheating on his wife after claims by married Venezuelan influencer. Image by @georgilaya11 Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied claims made by a Venezuelan influencer that he invited her into his room in a Portuguese hotel room

Cristiano Ronaldo has denounced claims that have been made by Georgilaya, a Venezuelan blogger, that he cheated on his wife.

According to Mail Online, the influencer said that Ronaldo sent her a text and invited her to his hotel room, after she had posted selfies on Instagram with the football player.

She said “When I read the message, I thought that if I went there we would just talk, get to know each other better, and maybe I could get some more photos. I didn’t think that, in that situation, there would be sex. The fact is, it happened.”

“It was consented on my part, but despite that, I felt manipulated, by the fame and power of Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Georgilaya stated that she slept with the football player at the Solverde hotel in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgilaya (@georgilaya11)

She also said that Ronaldo invited her to his room number 312, adding that “she felt ‘used’ afterward”.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ronaldo said that the claims were false and defamatory.

