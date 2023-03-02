Two hospitalised after fire breaks out in Hong Kong skyscraper

A fire that broke out in a skyscraper in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district late on Thursday, March 2. Firefighters are still tackling the flames on several floors of the building in the early hours of, Friday, March 3, local time. The blaze occurred in a building that is currently under construction, specifically on Middle Road, in the heart of one of the city’s busiest shopping areas.

According to the South China Morning Post, those injured were transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei where they received treatment. The two people are believed to have been motorists, but there has been no update on their current conditions. As reported by the police, four other buildings caught fire but the flames were quickly extinguished.

Dramatic images and video footage uploaded onto social media showed scaffolding flames leaping around the bamboo scaffolding that surrounds the building. Burning embers fell from the fire and subsequently ignited objects on the ground said the news outlet. There have been unconfirmed reports of witnesses hearing sounds like explosions as well.

Firefighters were faced with the dangerous situation that flying embers could set fire to a nearby office block, plus, the five-star Sheraton Hotel and Hermes House are in the vicinity.

A video posted on Twitter by Byron WAn showed the intensity of the fire:

Mar 2 evening: a fire broke out at a skyscraper being built on the site of the old Mariner’s Club in Tsim Sha Tsui, a major shopping area in Kowloon, Hong Kong. 2 people were injured. pic.twitter.com/c5E7Ec2spJ — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) March 2, 2023

___________________________________________________________

