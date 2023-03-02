British expats are moving to less popular areas in Spain

By Sarah Newton-John • 02 March 2023 • 15:09

Spanish regions in the sunny south have long attracted British people and the expat community in coastal Andalusia numbers 92,180 British people and in second place, Valencia with more than 87,700 residents originally from the UK, according to 2022 figures by Statista.

There has now been spotted a trend for some expats to move to less fashionable, inland and more rainy autonomous regions in the country, like Galicia (with just over 2,000 expats) Castile and Leon (with just over 1,000 expats), La Rioja and Navarre.

Considering house prices on the Costas and the soaring heat of southern summers, this is a change of heart for many foreigners heading to the Iberian mainland.

A growing wave of Britons have turned their attention from Spain’s Mediterranean coast and headed to the north of the country, which is more famous for wine, rivers and suckling pig than the surf of the south.

Colm Mullen, 39, who moved from Ireland to Valladolid 19 years ago, said: “There is much more to Spain than sand and sun like in the south. This region has a wealth of culture. It is the cradle of the Spanish language. This is old Spain.”

Last year foreigners bought 14 per cent of all properties in Spain, a figure not seen in 15 years—since before the financial crisis of 2008, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and the Valencia region, which includes the Costa Blanca, remain the most popular areas with foreign buyers, of which British remain the biggest buyers by nationality. Brits are buying houses and entire abandoned villages in some instances.

