Cats were almost victims of COVID-19 transmission scare

By Sarah Newton-John • 02 March 2023 • 8:50

“There was an idea at one moment that we may have to ask the public to exterminate all the cats in Britain.”

Former Health Minister 2020-2021 Lord Bethell spoke about the early government response to the Covid pandemic, which was tweeted yesterday by Channel 4 news.

Andrew S tweeted back: “This is the kind of idea that comes up when you have too many boozy parties, Boris et al.”

Another Twitter response was: “I can imagine: every cat owner in Britain would fight to the death for their beloved cats!”

There was uncertainty whether domestic pets could transmit the virus. “That had to be investigated and closed down,” said Bethell. Advice on the UK government website to people with animals in England, dated March 2020 was withdrawn in April 2022.

There are around 11 million cats with owners in the UK in 2022, an increase of about 200,000 since 2021. One in four households owns a cat of which 63 per cent are moggies, 26 per cent are pedigrees and 6 per cent are cross-breeds.

In Spain, the owned cat population was measured at 5.86 million in 2021, with a huge increase from almost 4 million in 2020.

There are more than 400 million cats on the planet.

Some more cat stats: 32 per cent of cat owners in 2021 are millennials, and 55 per cent of these consider their cats as children.

Cats groom themselves for roughly five hours each day and are more likely to be left-pawed than right-pawed.

