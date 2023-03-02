Check which ITV stations will close this weekend due to the changeover in the Valencian Community

By Chris King • 02 March 2023 • 22:05

Image of the ITV station in Massalfassar. Credit: Google maps - paco guillem

These are the Valencian ITV stations that will close on the weekend of March 4 due to the change in management.

This weekend, from March 3 to 5, the Generalitat will continue with the process of transferring the technical vehicle inspection service (ITV) from the past regime to the current one. This service will subsequently be operated by the public company Sitval.

Last February 24, the indirect management regime for the provision of the ITV service – which was carried out by a total of seven concessionary companies throughout the geographic area of the Valencian Community – came to an end. This affected the schedules of some of those stations.

Tomorrow, Friday, March 3 is the end date of the indirect management of the ITV service in more ITV stations in the region. These are the facilities in Alicante, Alzira, Castellon, Catarroja, Elche, Lliria, Massalfassar, Riba-roja de Turia, Sagunt-Port de Sagunt, San Antonio de Benageber, Valencia-Campanar, Valencia-Vara de Quart and Vila-real. As a result, all of them will remain closed on Saturday, March 4.

As established in the instructions of the Regional Minister of Sustainable Economy, Productive Sectors, Trade and Labour on the reversion of the ITV service concessions in the Valencian Community, the concessionary companies will operate the ITV stations they are in charge of as normal until the usual closing time of these on March 3, 2023, as provided for in the Resolution of December 23, 2023.

At the time indicated to each concessionaire company on Saturday, March 4, Ivace staff will be present with the corresponding accreditation, on behalf of the Generalitat, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

The concessionary company must be represented by duly accredited personnel as legal representatives in order to proceed with the delivery of the installation and to sign the technical inspection report prior to the provisional reception. The concessionary company must summon the person in charge of the technical management of each station to this act.

Next Monday, March 6, the ITV stations of Alicante, Alzira, Castellon, Catarroja, Elche, Lliria, Massalfassar, Riba-roja de Turia, Sagunt-Port de Sagunt, San Antonio de Benageber, Valencia-Campanar, Valencia-Vara de Quart and Vila-real will be operational and will provide the service for the first time under direct management.

___________________________________________________________

