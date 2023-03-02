Chinese aircraft and vessels detected this morning around Taiwan

By Sarah Newton-John • 02 March 2023 • 14:04

Chinese planes in Taiwan air space/Shutterstock Images

The Defense Ministry of Taiwan said this morning that dozens of military aircraft and four ships had been detected at 6am March 2, local time, which is seven hours ahead of Central European Time (CET).

“The R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities,” the news release today says.

Some of the planes were 17 J-10 fighter jets along with four J-16 fighters which entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

China claims Taiwan as its own territory even though it is a democratically governed island. The People’s Republic of China remains hostile to any formal declaration of Taiwanese independence.

There have been repeated missions by Chinese air force jets over the past year. China often demonstrates force in the region in response to White House actions in support of Taiwan.

Taiwan has the potential to be a flash point in US–China relations, already under immense strain due to Russian aggression as the Ukraine war, now in its second year, continues with no diplomatic end in view.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.