Ed Sheeran’s wife ‘on the mend’ following cancer diagnosis during pregnancy

By Sarah Newton-John • 02 March 2023 • 11:16

Sheeran looks forward to a happier 2023/Shutterstock Images

Ed Sheeran’s wife is reportedly doing well after her tumour diagnosis that came when she was carrying their second child, Jupiter, born in May 2022.

Her doctors at the time said she could not receive treatment until after the pregnancy, but The Sun has reported she has been able to get the treatment she needed and is recovering well.

A source close to the couple said: “The tumour came as a huge shock, and the fact they couldn’t operate straight away was hugely concerning and scary.

“But after Jupiter arrived safely, Cherry has now received the treatment needed and is recovering well. They both hope it will be a much better 2023.”

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Ed, 31, said he struggled with his mental health last year due to his wife’s health issues, as well as grieving the loss of his best friend Jamal Edwards, who died aged 31 around the time of Cherry’s health scare.

Sheeran wrote: “Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth.

“My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter.”

Sheeran went to court over copyright issues for the song “Shape of You,” which he won.

Sheeran’s sixth album is written in the context of his life experiences from this time. “Subtract” will be released by Atlantic records in May.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.