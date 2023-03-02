By Euro Weekly News Media • 02 March 2023 • 8:24

NOW is your chance! Let us know what you think, whether it be a suggestion or an opinion we love to hear from our readers. Here are our Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1965

Debbie James

What an inspiration to women and young girls, pursuing her passion and making it her life’s work. It is so easy these days to go down the route of a normal job. There is one thing that doesn’t get enough attention to it, and it is the arts. If you have a passion, hobbies and think it could be something, do it. You don’t know where you could end up. You could be like Debbie and have a fantastic career and create a spectacular community. I hope I’ll be able to go to one of the workshops she was talking about some day. Thank you, Debbie, if you’re reading this, you have inspired me to pick up my paintbrushes after so long and I have just bought your book, I can’t wait to read it.

Victoria, Arboleas

Thinking of Estela

It Is such a tragic thing when you hear about people getting into accidents, Estela was going to be one of the greats and you can tell. It is so awful when this happens, it makes you think about everything and just how lucky you must be and feel to be able to get up in the morning. After reading the story I felt an overwhelming sense of I need to get up and enjoy my day because she would only love to be here to do that. Such a young woman too. I am only sending best wishes and strength to her family and the cycling community.

Emily, UK

Dear Leapy

You´d certainly get my vote. A brilliant Manifesto, especially about the “Asylum seekers”. Dont reply because I´m not on line, sending this by Mail Boxes E-MAIL.

Regards

Marcia van der Wal, Altea

My husband and I are absolutely with you and love your manifesto.

Little worried about overseas aid as, if we don’t, then the chinese or the russians will.

But otherwise fabulous.

Go on, go for it.

Love love love

Jeff and Jane

Judi Dench

It is sad to hear that Judi Dench is no longer able to read her scripts due to her failing eyesight, but I find that with her expertise, charm and quick wit that Judi might not have needed a script anyway. She is a strong and powerful woman and the fact that she has said that she isn’t thinking of giving up acting anytime is just what we need to hear. Imagine being 88 and as fit and as amazing as she is, going to the Oscars, filming movies, my favourites must be the Bond films and her role in Philomena, well it was just so heart-warming and braking. The fact that she can play so many characters and wear so many ‘hats’ is stupendous, she has worked in the film industry for a very long time and even on stage in shows!

Saddened, Benidorm

Bee Stings

I think some people just don’t know what to be at these days. The fact that Gwenyth Paltrow has said that bees’ stings are natural Botox, I don’t know what to believe. Ladies, gents or anyone who thinks they need any of these enhancers or take awayers just remember that you are beautiful inside and out. I can understand that it can increase confidence and that you can feel better about yourself but your little quirks, the smile lines are what show that you have had a fantastic and happy life, that you have character and something special too. Do as you please but think about what you do and where you get it done, I have saw too many of those botched programmes and I hope that nobody ever experiences that.

Alexander, Fuengirola

Hip Fractures

Linda if I had known that I think I would have had some better luck and I would have drunk more tea! If anyone doesn’t know what I am talking about apparently more protein and tea, or coffee could reduce hip fractures in women. So, if you don’t drink tea, get drinking it now! The pain of a hip fracture is something you should take seriously, and I am telling you now, it is no joke. From here on out I’ll be making sure the girls and granddaughters are drinking more tea and coffee. I am so glad to hear about this and if you have any more tips, keep them coming! If we can avoid more things like that with something so simple, then I’ll be getting all the tea bags I can get.

Vanessa, Almeria

Leapy.

I have just read your manifesto …..I agree 100 per cent with the laws you would like to introduce to England.I feel sure if you could send this as a questionnaire to every adult in England .the majority would tick yes to each ruling.And to those who disagreed the could return to their original homeland.

I wish you every success

Although we have lived in Spain for some 22 years and would never wish to return to England,we still keep up with how life is for family and friends back there.

Regards Wanda

