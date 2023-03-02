Eurozone core inflation causes concern for some analysts

By Sarah Newton-John • 02 March 2023 • 12:58

Eurozone may see interest rates rise/Shutterstock Images

Figures released today for the European economy in February show, “Inflation was clearly worse than forecast but maybe not as bad as feared,” according to one global markets strategist for Reuters.

Inflation across the 20 countries that use the euro rose by at 8.5% in February, down from 8.6% the month before, Eurostat data showed.

Energy price decline helped ease the rate, but a core measure of price pressures rose by 5.6 per cent, well above the forecast 5.3 per cent

“I don’t see any good things in this report for the European Central Bank (ECB)” said Piet Christiansen, Chief Analyst, Danske Bank, Copenhagen:

“It’s just a bad reading for the ECB looking at the various underlying inflation measures.

“That means that 50 bps (interest rate hike) is in place for May.”

Also in Denmark, Anders Svendsen, Chief Analyst at Nordea, Copenhagen said:

“Euro-area core inflation increases again and increases worries about the stickiness of inflation. Even more concerningly, the rise in core came from services. Focus will be on wages for the ECB in the coming months.”

