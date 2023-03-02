F1 driver Lewis Hamilton responds to comments by Jenson Button over his retirement

By Imran Khan • 02 March 2023 • 18:38

Lewis Hamilton has said that he is a ‘fighter’ after comments over his retirement by Jenson Button

Mercedes’ F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has responded to Damon Hill and Jenson Button after they discussed his retiring.

According to the Independent, Button had stated that “Drivers get bored of not fighting at the front – that’s normally why they retire”.

While talking about the number of times Hamilton has been at the podium, Button said, “Even if they’re still at their best. It’s easy when you’re winning to continue because it’s always great”.

He continued, “When it gets tough, that’s when mentally and physically you think ‘have I got another season in me?’ It could be that way round for Lewis.”

Button also said that “He’s won so many championships in a row that to then have a tough year… it was so unexpected. I think it took him a bit to get up to speed last year because of that. But he might actually sign a contract if the car isn’t competitive this year because he wants to go out on a high.”

Lewis hit back at the comments and said “I’m a fighter and am excited for the future with Mercedes”.

The seven-time world champion also insisted that he does not plan to retire any time soon.

