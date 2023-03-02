By Imran Khan • 02 March 2023 • 12:27

Greek train crash: Rescuers say temperatures reached over 1,200 °C inside carriages after fire, as death toll increases to 46. Photo by Ververidis Vasillis Shutterstock.com

Rescue teams searching for victims after Greek train crash say temperatures after the fire inside carriages was extremely high for anyone to survive

Greek authorities on Thursday, March 2 said that at least 46 people have died in the tragic train crash as rescue workers are continuing their search for more victims.

Search is being conducted across the charred remains of train carriages after the disaster has left the country in anger and grief.

The high-speed train which had over 350 people on board, smashed head-on into a freight train travelling on the same track on Tuesday.

“The most difficult moment is this one, where instead of saving lives we have to recover bodies,” said Konstantinos Imanimidis, a rescuer working on the scene of the accident cited by Reuters.

Imanimidis added, “Temperatures of 1,200 degrees and more in the carriages cannot allow for anyone to remain alive.”

Several family members of the victims have also come to the scene of the crash to find their family members, as official reports stated in order to identify victims, several relatives have had to give DNA samples to a hospital in Larissa.

Reports suggest that passengers were forced to kick through windows to try and escape after the flames engulfed the carriages.

After the accident, the government in Greece also declared three days of national mourning.

