JOBS IN SPAIN: These are the professions most in demand across different autonomous communities

The search for jobs in Spain can be a huge challenge for many people.

The same problem is faced by companies for whom finding the right talent also remains a huge issue.

In fact according to Cadena SER, “53% of human resources managers have difficulties hiring qualified workers that fit their requirements”.

But a new report released by Adecco aims to help job hunters in Spain by providing a comprehensive insight into the jobs that are most in demand across different autonomous communities.

As per the report, “Profiles most in demand by the labor market in Spain are those related to the IT field, health and the development of the industry”.

“Likewise, qualified workers associated with the development of the Services are also sought, such as commercials and administrative staff with languages, telemarketers, hotel staff or engineers”.

According to the Adecco, all these profiles enjoy “full employment” and have a high probability to find jobs.

The report says the reasons why these positions are not filled has to do with the scarcity of qualified and well-trained profiles and language proficiency. This is due to the fact that a third language is increasingly being requested.

Adecco Staffing, the division of the Adecco Group in charge of preparing this report says in Andalusia, IT and communications profiles are needed. Aside from this, operators for the agri-food sector along with professionals in the hospitality and tourism industry are in high demand as the season approaches.

The report states “From the arrival of Easter and until the end of the summer campaign these will be the most sought after profiles.”

In the Balearic Islands, waiters and cooks are also needed, in addition to other profiles related to tourism, banking and distribution. In particular, “specialists in customer and guest experience are sought due to the outstanding importance of tourism in the archipelago”.

Aragon has huge opportunities for industrial and agricultural operators and for technical construction profiles. According to the Adecco report, “it is very difficult to find trained personnel” in this last sector.

In Asturias telemarketers and university graduates are being sought for shared service centers, due to the increase in call centers and the proliferation of multinational companies that require these shared service facilities.

In Catalonia, companies are mainly looking for Human Resources and digital marketing profiles. In addition, there is a high demand for “office profiles”, as well as workers for the hotel industry, industry and the agricultural sector.

The most sought-after professionals in the Canary Islands are those providing ground assistance to aircraft, drivers or hotel workers. “The handling staff of the airport sector and the drivers are from the star professions, beyond the profiles of the hotel sector, which of course are the most sought after in the archipelago,” explains Adecco.

In the case of Cantabria, the human resources services demand operators for the food industry, especially dairy and fish companies. “Food is a key industry area in the region,” the report says.

In Castilla-La Mancha, workers are also being sought for the food industry, although in this case meat, as well as agricultural and industrial workers, electromechanics, welders, shop assistants, store boys and waiters.

In Castilla y León, there is a lack of laboratory and administrative assistants. Industrial profiles are also in demand (such as maintenance technicians, warehouse workers, specialized operators and welders), hotel staff and sales telemarketers.

In Galicia, one of the most demanded profiles is that of a boilermaker, due to the importance of the naval and metal sectors.

This includes electricians, mechanics, TIG welders, polishers, industrial painters, machining operators, warehouse operators with forklifts and crane bridge, wood carpenters and methacrylate operators.

As for Extramadura, there are difficulties in hiring workers trained in the construction sector, from bricklayers to draftsmen, including any trade in the sector. In this region, specialized operators are also in demand for the agri-food and commercial industries.

In La Rioja, technical profiles are the most requested due to the importance of the industrial sector. Mechanics, welders and specialists in mechatronics, electronics and electricity are sought. Likewise, there is a great demand for technological professionals such as programmers, experts in social networks, Big Data, cybersecurity, web developers and systems support specialists.

In Madrid, companies demand banking and insurance professionals, as well as health and technological personnel “at almost any level”. In addition, profiles related to urban mobility, the airport sector and office personnel are sought.

Navarra requires profiles for the energy and automotive sectors. There is a huge demand for operators, as well as for workers in the logistics sector and for the food industry.

In the Basque Country, the search for industrial profiles for the railway, metallurgical and naval sectors stands out.

In addition, there is a high demand for technology and administrative position with languages for almost any department and industry.

