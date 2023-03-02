Legendary bassist Steve Mackey from Pulp dies at 56

By Imran Khan • 02 March 2023 • 18:07

Legendary bassist Steve Mackey from Pulp dies Photo: Stuart Sevastos, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

British bassist Steve Mackey from the band Pulp died at the age of 56

Steve Mackey, the basis from Pulp has died, after he spent the past three months in the hospital.

The details his death were posted by his wife Katie Gran on social media, who said he had been suffering with an undisclosed illness.

She said, “We are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband”, adding, “Steve was the most talented man I knew, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker.

“As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered”.

“Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken”.

She also stated that “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STEVE MACKEY (@steve__mackey)

Following the news of his death his band also posted a tribute in order to inform their fans that Mackey had died on Thursday, March 2.

“Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones.

“This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did.”

“Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise). Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band… we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure”

“Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulp (@welovepulp)

Born in Sheffield in 1966, Steve joined the band Pulp in 1989 and made his first appearance in their third album Separation.

Massive Attack also paid tribute to Steve after they tweeted a black and white image of Mackey and quoted some lyrics from the band’s song “Sorted For E’s & Wizz”.

‘And tell me when the spaceship lands 'cause all this has just got to mean something’ Steve Mackey 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4MYlReMZwz — Massive Attack (@MassiveAttackUK) March 2, 2023

___________________________________________________________

