Lorca’s legacy: Nerja History Group traces the footsteps of the famed Andalucían poet and playwright

By Betty Henderson • 02 March 2023 • 16:07

Nerja History Group members pose for a photo in front of Lorca’s home in the countryside in Granada Photo credit: Nerja History Group www.nerjahistorygroup.com

NERJA History Group embarked on a fascinating trip on Friday, February 17 to two villages in Granada. Their mission was to explore the birthplace of the famous Spanish poet, playwright, and theatre director Federico Garcia Lorca, and his later family home on a trip to explore his life and legacy.

The group comprised 40 members from diverse nationalities, all united in their passion for Spanish history.

The group visited the birth home which was full of mementos of the Lorca family, which featured some exhibits that were donated by Salvador Dali’s sister. One of the highlights of the trip was the opportunity to see a photo exhibition, capturing views and locations that Lorca loved so much.

The group also had the chance to visit the actual house where Lorca wrote his last play, “The House of Bernarda Alba,” which he finished just two months before he was executed in June 1936.

The Nerja History Group is the only Spanish History Group in Nerja and meets once a month between October and April. Their next meeting will cover Roman cities and urbanism on Thursday, March 16.

More information is available online: www.nerjahistorygroup.com