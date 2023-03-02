By Nicole King • 02 March 2023 • 10:22

Marbella Now #MN387

Tonight’s new episode of Marbella Now #MN387 brings us an up-date on the situation facing us Brits living abroad following Brexit. Anne Hernández MBE of Brexpats in Spain International is well versed in the difficulties yet to face for those whose documentation is not in order and for those still wishing to move here.

Of interest for families of elderly people who can no longer live on their own in Marbella meet Victoria Herrero of CK La Quinta. This age care home is set in glorious gardens and prides itself on their personal and attentive approach to their multinational clients. Victoria is from The Netherlands and is a qualified nurse who has found her calling in ensuring our latter years are as comfortable as possible.

Paula Chinchilla has been introduced to me by Victoria as she collaborates with CK La Quinta. Paula is a Life Coach and specializes in palliative home care. Together with her sister they have a dedicated team which is now also offering their services along the Costa del Sol. A very positive addition to our community indeed and I’m delighted for you all to meet her.

In my “out and about” sections we go along to the Age Concern Marbella San Pedro luncheon, held at Everest Fusion a week ago. This was a particularly emblematic occasion as it was the day after the passing of my colleague and friend, James Kayll. There are no words to express enough sympathy for Lynda, his family and friends. His sudden and unexpected departure has been deeply felt within our community and he will be very much missed and dearly remembered.

On a lighter note I also take you up to meet Nicole Jones and the International Theatre School dance group who recently completed in the Spanish show “Got Talent”. The girls’ experience has been second to none and I think we can all enjoy and benefit from their enthusiasm and vitality.

I also popped along to the official opening Party of Picú Banus. This restaurant is right next to and belongs to the El Gaucho de Banus group of restaurants; all of which I’m proud and delighted to say are #ZeroHero Partners.

I would also like to give special thanks to Terry Shaughnessy for my theme tune “Brand new Day” and “We are as one” by Surianne for our UNMS anthem. Marbella Now is Sponsored by: Linea Directa – Car, Bike and Home insurance – headline sponsor of Marbella Now, United Nationalities of Marbella Summits and #Zerohero. They offer extra special benefits for our international Marbella Community. Call 952 14 78 34 for further details on policies, Marbella discount code: C007701, courtesy car, free taxi up to 4 times a month, GPS locator service and everything in English with superb customer service.

