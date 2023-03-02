By Imran Khan • 02 March 2023 • 20:39

Massive avalanche kills three foreign skiers, injures four others in British Columbia Photo by Jiri Kulisek Shutterstock.com

Authorities in Canada say three skiers dies and four others were injured after an avalanche in British Columbia

A major avalanche in British Columbia has killed three skiers and injured four others.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, cited by Reuters, ten people were caught in the avalanche.

Officials state that the four people injured are in serious condition, adding that one of them is a guide.

Police have not yet revealed their identity but said that all the skiers were foreigners, except for the guide.

The incident happened in Panorama Mountain Resort, approximately 160 kilometres (100 miles) from Calgary in Canada.

A spokesperson of the resort said that lifts around the area were closed after the avalanche, which broke within its boundaries.

As per CBC News over a dozen people have died in accidents due to avalanches in British Columbia in 2023.

