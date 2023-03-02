Matt Hancock denies threatening journalist who leaked Covid testing messages

By Sarah Newton-John • 02 March 2023 • 10:51

Matt Hancock/Shutterstock Images

Isabel Oakeshott, the journalist at the centre of the Matt Hancock controversy, describes receiving a threatening message from the former Health Secretary. This came after her revelations of sensitive pandemic-related government decisions.

On Wednesday she told Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV: ‘I received a somewhat menacing message at 1.20 in the morning.’

She added: ‘I think he is extremely troubled about how to respond to this, but this is not about him.’

Later on Thursday morning, Hancock released his statement in which explicitly denies this. “When I heard confused rumours of a publication late on Tuesday night, I called and messaged Isabel to ask her if she had ‘any clues’ about it, and got no response. When I then saw what she’d done, I messaged to say it was ‘a big mistake’. Nothing more.”

Speaking to Today, she said: “He can threaten me all he likes. There are plenty of things I can say about his behaviour, by the way, that I’m not going to do—at least not at this stage—because this is not about Matt Hancock. It is so much bigger than that.”

Matt Hancock has said he is “hugely disappointed” by what he described as a “massive betrayal and breach of trust by Isabel Oakeshott.”

Ms Oakeshott gave 100,000 WhatsApp messages from Mr Hancock, to the media after she found some incriminating material that is in the ‘public interest’, as reported yesterday. This was due to her role In a project to write his memoirs, The Pandemic Diaries.

The controversy is concerning his decision not to roll out COVID-19 testing for all people going into care homes, but only for people coming from hospital to care home, despite the Chief Medical Officer’s advice to that effect.

Matt Hancock is said to be considering legal action to prevent further reporting.

