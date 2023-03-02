Meeting today to work towards the end of violence against women

By Sarah Newton-John • 02 March 2023 • 10:07

Domestic violence on the rise in Spain/Shutterstock Images

Various concerned groups are meeting in Valencia today to further the agenda for gender equality and the end of violence against women.

The Party of European Socialists (PES) is joining forces with the PES Group in the European Committee of the Regions, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), the Socialists and Democrats Group in the European Parliament (S&D), PES Women, the Young European Socialists (YES) and the Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS).

“European, national, regional and local politicians, women’s campaigners and progressive thinkers” will meet, according to the PES website.

Today comes ahead of a conference to be held tomorrow afternoon in Valencia on ending gender inequality and violence which comes after the horrific end to 2022 which saw records broken in domestic violence incidents.

December 2022, holiday time, was “a dark month” for gender violence in Spain with the murder of women reaching a 20-year-high. At that time there were 723 women who were deemed to be at an elevated risk of domestic violence and a total of 31,161 who are included in Spanish authorities’ gender violence monitoring system.

In 2022 in Spain the judiciary registered a total of 49,479 complaints and 47,955 victims of domestic violence, 9.41 per cent more than in 2021.

