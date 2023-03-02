Modernising Money: Will Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin and Solana Change the way we shop?

By EWN • 02 March 2023 • 11:00

Digital currencies are coming up with new ways to modernise the way we spend our money, here’s how…

Over 75% of consumers use a mobile wallet according to Marqeta. There are many benefits to using these services such as two-factor authentication security. But what are cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Solana (SOL) doing to make shopping quick, easy and secure for users?

Can shopping be made even safer and easier?

Consumers are always looking for the most convenient and safest ways to shop. We’ve become so used to getting what we want at the tap of a button, it’s become a way of life for most people. It’s estimated that there are around 2.64 billion digital shoppers worldwide all enjoying the convenience of modern technology.

There are digital wallets to store your cards and integrated services like PayPal that keep your card details safe while you shop. Cryptocurrencies go one step further, offering secure, low-fee transactions. Decentralised digital currencies like Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coin and Solana (SOL) use digital coins that can be sent from person to person, anywhere in the world.

What makes using a cryptocurrency more attractive than current traditional banking methods?

Digital coins can be transferred directly from user to user through the internet without using a third party like a bank. This allows users to buy, sell and transfer coins on a huge scale with much smaller fees.

Cryptocurrencies such as Solana offer their services with great benefits. On their website, Solana state that the average cost of each transaction costs $0.00025. Also, they have an ecosystem that can grow ‘without sacrificing censorship resistance or security’.

Bitcoin give you the option to exchange currencies where you can buy Bitcoin for dollars, euros and other currencies. You can access your Bitcoins using your desktop computer or mobile phone. Surprisingly, you can purchase almost anything with Bitcoin and it’s fast and easy to do so. This can be done through prepay cryptocurrency cards which are similar to Monzo. With a cryptocurrency card, you can load up your card and start shopping with your Bitcoin debit card online and in-store with no hidden fees.

It sounds like a win-win.

While we’re on the subject of winning, cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes also boast that they can keep your money safe and secure with no hidden costs. Their presale is also offering a fun way to shop if you purchase one of their Lootboxes. Big Eyes are offering its users the chance to win a random number of Tokens from $500 to $100k!

According to their whitepaper, Big Eyes are fully audited by Solidity Finance and are shown to be 100% secure. The meme coin offers tax-free shopping and 5% of their Tokens will be used towards saving the oceans.

Final thoughts

We could see a huge rise in cryptocurrency cards and purchases. With their fast and secure services, cryptocurrencies may well be the next step to easy and fuss-free shopping. Yes, please.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido