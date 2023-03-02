By Sarah Newton-John • 02 March 2023 • 9:24

Tech confusion as Microsoft 'may release new Windows up date' every THREE YEARS . Image: Shutterstock.com/GaudiLab

According to Zac Bowden of Windows Central, Microsoft is working to a new schedule, to produce a new version of Windows operating system every three years. If this is true, Windows 12 would be released in 2024.

Windows 11 is the latest release, October 2021. Users are still struggling with this update to Windows 10. Windows 10 owns a massive 73.25 per cent of the market share, while 11 only owns 19.13 per cent. Changes to these figures are expected in 2025 when Microsoft ends technical support for Windows 10.

Microsoft earned $72.7 billion of net income in 2022. It generated $89 billion of operating cash flow, up 16 per cent and increased investor payments by 16 pre cent to 50.8 billion. Microsoft’s operating margin was 42 per cent and its balance sheet jumped by 9 per cent to $365 billion, all statistics according to Investing.com.

