One dead and another injured after motorcyle collides with tow truck in Cordoba

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a 47-year-old woman died and a man was injured after a collision between a motorcycle and a tow truck in Cordoba. The incident occurred at 2:45pm on Avenida Carlos III in the city.

Eyewitnesses placed calls to the emergency switchboards alerting the operators to an accident involving a person being trapped under a tow truck. 112 immediately deployed an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre to the location, along with the Fire Brigade and patrols from the Local Police.

On arrival at the scene, operatives were unable to do anything to save the life of the 47-year-old woman. She was confirmed to have been already deceased when the firefighters rescued her from under the crane. According to sources from the Local Police, the victim was a passenger on the motorcycle. The driver of the same was transferred to a hospital, but no further information on his condition has been disclosed.

