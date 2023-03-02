UPDATE: At least 29 dead and 85 injured after two trains collide and burst into flames in Tempe, Greece Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1965

By Marcos • 02 March 2023 • 9:37

WORD SPIRAL

1 Ulna; 2 Anon; 3 Norm; 4 Mend; 5 Deep; 6 Puma; 7 Adam; 8 Made; 9 East; 10 Tool; 11 Last; 12 Tear; 13 Rear; 14 Reef; 15 Foot; 16 Talc. MALCOLM

QUICK QUIZ

1 Jeans; 2 Enoch Powell; 3 Gallipoli; 4 Gallop; 5 Long jump; 6 Mount Everest; 7 Vampires; 8 Liverpool Cathedral; 9 Maelstrom; 10 Mosquitoes.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Stepping stone; 8 Organist; 9 Hewn; 10 Lights; 12 Threat; 14 Bypass; 16 Duress; 18 Chic; 20 Eurasian; 22 Prepossessing.
Down: 1 Eternity; 2 Splash; 3 Fiji; 4 Agitated; 5 Etcher; 6 Snow; 11 Suspense; 13 Abstains; 15 Accept; 17 Resist; 19 Here; 21 Rued.

QUICK

Across: 3 Speak; 9 Colour; 10 Leaden; 11 Midas; 12 Eden; 15 Stilts; 17 Senegal; 19 Eat; 20 Leper; 22 Wants; 24 Leaps; 25 Snoop; 27 Pop; 29 Natters; 32 Enough; 34 Sash; 35 Gecko; 37 Candle; 38 Ernest; 39 Elite.
Down: 1 Acres; 2 Alien; 3 Sum; 4 Primal; 5 Alas; 6 Kestrel; 7 Addle; 8 Angst; 13 Decagon; 14 Newts; 16 Tampers; 18 Lemon; 21 Rests; 23 Snuggle; 26 Packet; 27 Peace; 28 Pound; 30 Easel; 31 Shuts; 33 Heel; 36 Ore.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Pablo, 4 Warm up, 9 Retorno, 10 Vacas, 11 Tent, 12 Paraíso, 13 Cry, 14 Cosa, 16 Item, 18 Ver, 20 Extreme, 21 Aqui, 24 Sober, 25 Bromear, 26 Needle, 27 Doors. Down: 1 Pirate, 2 Boton, 3 Ours, 5 Advertir, 6 Machine, 7 Pastor, 8 Poppy, 13 Catedral, 15 Octubre, 17 Lesson, 18 Verbo, 19 Libros, 22 Queso, 23 Wood.

NONAGRAM

dahl, dale, dame, damn, deal, dean, dhal, hand, head, held, lade, land, lead, lend, made, mead, meld, mend, aahed, adman, admen, ahead, amend, eland, haled, laden, lamed, maned, medal, named, anadem, handle, maenad, manned, head-man, MANHANDLE.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 1965

HARD

Had Sudoku 1965

GOGEN

Gogen 1965

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 1965

Marcos

