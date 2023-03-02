Puzzle Solutions Edition 1965

By Marcos • 02 March 2023 • 9:37
1 Ulna; 2 Anon; 3 Norm; 4 Mend; 5 Deep; 6 Puma; 7 Adam; 8 Made; 9 East; 10 Tool; 11 Last; 12 Tear; 13 Rear; 14 Reef; 15 Foot; 16 Talc. MALCOLM
1 Jeans; 2 Enoch Powell; 3 Gallipoli; 4 Gallop; 5 Long jump; 6 Mount Everest; 7 Vampires; 8 Liverpool Cathedral; 9 Maelstrom; 10 Mosquitoes.
Across: 7 Stepping stone; 8 Organist; 9 Hewn; 10 Lights; 12 Threat; 14 Bypass; 16 Duress; 18 Chic; 20 Eurasian; 22 Prepossessing.
Down: 1 Eternity; 2 Splash; 3 Fiji; 4 Agitated; 5 Etcher; 6 Snow; 11 Suspense; 13 Abstains; 15 Accept; 17 Resist; 19 Here; 21 Rued.
Across: 3 Speak; 9 Colour; 10 Leaden; 11 Midas; 12 Eden; 15 Stilts; 17 Senegal; 19 Eat; 20 Leper; 22 Wants; 24 Leaps; 25 Snoop; 27 Pop; 29 Natters; 32 Enough; 34 Sash; 35 Gecko; 37 Candle; 38 Ernest; 39 Elite.
Down: 1 Acres; 2 Alien; 3 Sum; 4 Primal; 5 Alas; 6 Kestrel; 7 Addle; 8 Angst; 13 Decagon; 14 Newts; 16 Tampers; 18 Lemon; 21 Rests; 23 Snuggle; 26 Packet; 27 Peace; 28 Pound; 30 Easel; 31 Shuts; 33 Heel; 36 Ore.
Across: 1 Pablo, 4 Warm up, 9 Retorno, 10 Vacas, 11 Tent, 12 Paraíso, 13 Cry, 14 Cosa, 16 Item, 18 Ver, 20 Extreme, 21 Aqui, 24 Sober, 25 Bromear, 26 Needle, 27 Doors. Down: 1 Pirate, 2 Boton, 3 Ours, 5 Advertir, 6 Machine, 7 Pastor, 8 Poppy, 13 Catedral, 15 Octubre, 17 Lesson, 18 Verbo, 19 Libros, 22 Queso, 23 Wood.
dahl, dale, dame, damn, deal, dean, dhal, hand, head, held, lade, land, lead, lend, made, mead, meld, mend, aahed, adman, admen, ahead, amend, eland, haled, laden, lamed, maned, medal, named, anadem, handle, maenad, manned, head-man, MANHANDLE.
EASY
HARD
