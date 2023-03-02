Puzzle Solutions Edition 1965

By Marcos • 02 March 2023 • 9:37

WORD SPIRAL

1 Ulna; 2 Anon; 3 Norm; 4 Mend; 5 Deep; 6 Puma; 7 Adam; 8 Made; 9 East; 10 Tool; 11 Last; 12 Tear; 13 Rear; 14 Reef; 15 Foot; 16 Talc. MALCOLM

QUICK QUIZ

1 Jeans; 2 Enoch Powell; 3 Gallipoli; 4 Gallop; 5 Long jump; 6 Mount Everest; 7 Vampires; 8 Liverpool Cathedral; 9 Maelstrom; 10 Mosquitoes.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Stepping stone; 8 Organist; 9 Hewn; 10 Lights; 12 Threat; 14 Bypass; 16 Duress; 18 Chic; 20 Eurasian; 22 Prepossessing.

Down: 1 Eternity; 2 Splash; 3 Fiji; 4 Agitated; 5 Etcher; 6 Snow; 11 Suspense; 13 Abstains; 15 Accept; 17 Resist; 19 Here; 21 Rued.

QUICK

Across: 3 Speak; 9 Colour; 10 Leaden; 11 Midas; 12 Eden; 15 Stilts; 17 Senegal; 19 Eat; 20 Leper; 22 Wants; 24 Leaps; 25 Snoop; 27 Pop; 29 Natters; 32 Enough; 34 Sash; 35 Gecko; 37 Candle; 38 Ernest; 39 Elite.

Down: 1 Acres; 2 Alien; 3 Sum; 4 Primal; 5 Alas; 6 Kestrel; 7 Addle; 8 Angst; 13 Decagon; 14 Newts; 16 Tampers; 18 Lemon; 21 Rests; 23 Snuggle; 26 Packet; 27 Peace; 28 Pound; 30 Easel; 31 Shuts; 33 Heel; 36 Ore.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Pablo, 4 Warm up, 9 Retorno, 10 Vacas, 11 Tent, 12 Paraíso, 13 Cry, 14 Cosa, 16 Item, 18 Ver, 20 Extreme, 21 Aqui, 24 Sober, 25 Bromear, 26 Needle, 27 Doors. Down: 1 Pirate, 2 Boton, 3 Ours, 5 Advertir, 6 Machine, 7 Pastor, 8 Poppy, 13 Catedral, 15 Octubre, 17 Lesson, 18 Verbo, 19 Libros, 22 Queso, 23 Wood.

NONAGRAM

dahl, dale, dame, damn, deal, dean, dhal, hand, head, held, lade, land, lead, lend, made, mead, meld, mend, aahed, adman, admen, ahead, amend, eland, haled, laden, lamed, maned, medal, named, anadem, handle, maenad, manned, head-man, MANHANDLE.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE