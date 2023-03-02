Reasons why Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Apecoin are great investment opportunities

By EWN • 02 March 2023 • 11:15

Between Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Apecoin it is looking a lot like a jungle in the crypto world. But these three cryptocurrencies do not mess around when it comes to investment, and a wild cat named Big Eyes gives all the reasons to be crowned king of the crypto jungle!

It’s a dog eat dog world

Despite it being the year of the rabbit on the Chinese calendar, the Doge days aren’t over just yet. Some may say they are just beginning. With the rise of Doge meme coins in the crypto world. It is important to pay homage to the original dog meme coin of the crypto world.

Dogecoin originally blew up in 2021 when Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk made his support for the coin public. The coin, however, was originally launched in December 2013, it was supposed to be a humorous response to Bitcoin (BTC) but has made a name for itself since then.

Dogecoin is now among the top most rank cryptocurrencies in the world, this may be because it highlights and improves on a lot of things that Bitcoin lacks. For example, Bitcoin is lacking when it comes to production, whereas Dogecoin mines and produces 10,000 coins every minute. There are currently over 130 billion Dogecoin circulating today.

Apecoin: The new kid on the block

Apecoin is a relatively new cryptocurrency on the scene. That hasn’t stopped Apecoin from making a name for itself, especially when it comes to the gaming industry. Apecoin promises to be ‘the new coin-of-choice for the metaverse’, despite the wild start that Apecoin had on the market. The price of the coin fluctuated wildly when it first launched, spiralling from prices as high as $40 to as low as $6.50. This didn’t stop people from taking an interest in Apecoin though, and just under a week from the launch date on March 17th, Apecoin had already traded more than $2.3 billion on Coinbase alone.

Anyone who invests in Apecoin is automatically eligible to be a part of the Apecoin DAO, this is a platform where the community dictates the usage of the coin. Investors can decide on how the treasury is spent and vote on future projects relating to the coin.

Big Eyes Coin: The Crypto king of the jungle

Big Eyes Coin has slowly become a national treasure in the crypto world. Big Eyes is classified as the king of the crypto jungle now, the Big cat in charge. Big Eyes has made recent history by hitting over $30 million during the presale alone. And the best part is the presale isn’t over, and Big Eyes is still doing its best to give back to those who invest in Big Eyes. By introducing Loot Boxes, Big Eyes has added an exciting element to the world of cryptocurrency. Those who buy can end up with 5000% more than their original purchase. There are no losers when it comes to Big Eyes Investment, just winners.

Loot Boxes are unique, as no other cryptocurrency seems to be offering anything like it at the moment. For those BIG spenders, There are Super Saiyan Boxes or Kitty Vaults. Super Saiyan boxes may cost $999, but buyers can walk away with a healthy $100K worth of $BIG. Kitty Vaults are $499 each and buyers can leave with $25K worth of $BIG.

Or for those not willing to take big risks, there are Cute boxes for $99, where buyers can end up with $5K worth of $BIG. The Savers Tin is $9.99 and can have a $500 $BIG turnover.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

