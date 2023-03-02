Spain looking even more attractive as Portugal ends Golden Visa programme

By Sarah Newton-John • 02 March 2023 • 12:16

Golden Visa still available in Spain/Shutterstock Images

The Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, announced that the nation will end its Golden Visa program which gave very wealthy foreigners residency provided they made a significant investment in the country’s property.

It is the second European country this year to abolish this route to residency, after the Irish abolished their Immigrant Investor Programme last month.

This move comes in a host of measures designed to tackle Portugal’s affordable housing problem, which is an issue shared by neighbouring Spain where people aged 34 or less would need to earn twice as much to afford buying a home. It is forecast that residential house prices will fall in Spain by up to 3 per cent in 2023.

Demand for Portuguese homes from wealthy investors pushes up house prices. The Portuguese government claims that the Golden Visa programme is not amongst the main factors for rising house costs but that ending it will combat speculation in real estate.

The decision has been made despite a 41.9 per cent increase in the investments made in Portugal through this program in 2022, according to Schengenvisa

The Golden Visa in Spain (or the residence visa for investors) is a temporary residence permit granted to a person not from the European Union (EU), and their family, for the acquisition of real estate of a value equal to, or greater than, 500,000 euros in Spain.

To be able to obtain the Spain Golden Visa in 2023, there are several routes that you may follow:

Investment Type Amount Real Estate Investment €500,000 Business Development €1 million Capital Transfer €1 million

The visa allows one to work, study and reside in Spain and can lead to permanent residency and citizenship. Spain as a member of the EU and the Schengen area, grants visa-free travel to many countries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.