The Best Altcoins to buy in Q1 Of 2023: XRP, Big Eyes Coin, and Shiba Inu

Bitcoin (BTC) has dominated the crypto market since its inception in 2009, providing explosive returns for its holders. However, 2022 showed just how volatile the market can be, with Bitcoin dropping from its all-time high of $68,000 in January to $20,000 in December. Because the crypto market has seen a positive trend in the first couple of months of 2023, it has led to trust rebuilding within the market.

This begs the question, which are the best altcoins to buy in Q1 of 2023? This editorial piece will examine the ecosystems for the following cryptocurrencies, Ripple (XRP), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Shiba Inu (SHIB). The three altcoins host expansive ecosystems that could help their users generate passive income or provide explosive returns if purchased at the right time.

Big Eyes Coin releases Loot Boxes

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has released a significant update for its ecosystem, LOOT BOXES. There are three types of Loot Boxes which users can purchase to obtain varying amounts of BIG tokens. There are three types of Loot Boxes, each increasing in value and the amount you can win from them.

The three Loot Boxes are called the Cute Box, the Kitty Vault, and the Super Saiyan Box. The Cute Box costs $100 to open, the Kitty Vault costs $500 to open, and the Super Saiyan box costs $1000 to open. Additionally, the lowest amount that you can win from each box is the amount you paid for it, ensuring that everyone is a winner.

What else can Big Eyes Coin users look forward to from the platform? Big Eyes Coin will release an NFT collection after it launches, with experts predicting that the collection will slot itself amongst the top ten projects. If Big Eyes Coin adheres to this ambitious goal, holding a Big Eyes NFT would prove extremely beneficial to your portfolio.

Shiba Inu Is ready to launch the beta phase of Shibarium

Shiba Inu joined the crypto market in August 2020, experiencing one of the quickest rises to the top of the crypto market ever seen. Shiba Inu reportedly increased its market capitalization by 48,000,000% in its first year, challenging Dogecoin (DOGE) for meme coin popularity in 2021.

Shibarium Beta is about to launch, which is a Layer-2 blockchain that will build on the Ethereum (ETH) network. Users can conduct peer-to-peer transactions on the blockchain, accompanied by other basic services.

If the Beta phase of Shibarium is successful, the blockchain will launch later this year. The new blockchain could spark an increase in value for the token, which would make SHIB an ideal candidate for your portfolio in Q1 of 2023.

XRP – The Scalable Blockchain

XRP initially joined the crypto market as a cryptocurrency that would improve on the limitations of Bitcoin. The blockchain giant has achieved this, climbing to the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the market while being able to scale effectively.

The XRP blockchain can process over 1,500 transactions per second. XRP however it doesn’t use a consensus like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Instead, XRP transactions rely on a specific consensus protocol that validates account balances and transactions on the network.

Another benefit of the XRP blockchain is its security. XRP utilises a unique Federated Consensus protocol to validate transactions on its network with 150 confirmed validators on the ledger. This allows verified transactions to be processed without failure, and no single participant will make a decision independently.

XRP and Shiba Inu are two easy picks for your portfolio in Q1 of 2023. The platforms have provided explosive returns for their users in the past and look to replicate the same trend. While some may think Big Eyes Coin will be a risk for their portfolio in Q1 of 2023, the new meme token platform has a bright future ahead of it.

The Big Eyes Coin community is growing by the day, with the platform raising an eye-watering $30.62 million at the time of writing in its highly-anticipated presale. It would prove wise to keep Big Eyes Coin on your watchlist this financial quarter.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

