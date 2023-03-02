With new gems like Dogetti Popping off and Polygon soaring, is the next Crypto Bull run imminent? Bitcoin halving says yes

By EWN • 02 March 2023 • 11:45

Who’s ready for the next crypto bull run? With new exciting gems like Dogetti (DETI) blasting off and heavy hitters like Polygon (MATIC) soaring to new heights, it’s hard not to be excited about the future of crypto! And if you’re wondering whether the next bull run is imminent, just take a look at the Bitcoin (BTC) halving.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Bitcoin halving, it’s an event that occurs every four years where the rewards for mining new Bitcoin blocks are cut in half. This means that the supply of new Bitcoins entering the market is reduced, which can lead to an increase in the price of Bitcoin.

If you’re wondering what the hell all this means for the next bull run, well, hold your bulls… In this article, we’ll be looking at the next Bitcoin halving event and what this could mean for the entire crypto space – as well as looking at two exceptional gems that have been performing greatly: Polygon and Dogetti.

Next Bullrun to be determined by Bitcoin Halving?

So why does the Bitcoin halving matter for the next crypto bull run? Well, historically, the price of Bitcoin has surged following each halving event. In 2012, the price of Bitcoin was around $12 before the first halving event. After the halving, the price skyrocketed to over $1,000 within a year. In 2016, the price was around $650 before the halving event, and it surged to nearly $20,000 in December 2017! And in May 2020, you guessed it, prices surged, sparking the start of the 2021 bull run.

Now, we could be on the verge of the next halving event, which is likely to happen in 2024, around April! So far, the price of Bitcoin has been steadily climbing, and many experts believe that we’re on the brink of another bull run. Many investors may be getting in early, ahead of the herd!

But it’s not just Bitcoin that’s showing signs of a bull run. Other cryptocurrencies like Polygon and Dogetti are seeing significant growth!

Polygon Providing Important Solutions

Polygon (MATIC), a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, has also been seeing significant growth. In fact, it’s one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization, having gained over 11.25% in the last 30 days (at the time of writing). The current market cap is valued at $10,872,286,755!

What sets Polygon apart from other cryptocurrencies is its focus on improving the scalability and interoperability of the Ethereum network. This makes it easier for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) on the Ethereum network, which could lead to increased adoption of cryptocurrency in general.

Whilst Ethereum (ETH) has seen a lot of gains already, Polygon still has plenty of room to explode!

The brand-new mafia-dog-themed meme coin, Dogetti (DETI), has been going viral all over social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter!

What sets Dogetti apart is its focus on building a strong community, which they call their family. And you know what families do? They share their wealth! With Dogetti’s 2% reflection protocol, everyone in the family gets a piece of the pie.

But that’s not all. Dogetti also has its own decentralized marketplace called DogettiSwap, where you can trade ERC20 tokens like a pro. And if that’s not enough, you can even create your very own Dogetti pet with DogettiNFTs. It’s like a virtual pet that you can actually make money from. Genius!

If you want to join the Dogetti family and get in on the action, hop on board their presale train. With all these exciting features, it’s sure to be a wild ride.

Final Thoughts

The crypto market is looking very speculative at the moment. However, there are some promising signs that the bulls could be back – though it’s hard to put the finger on when exactly…

With new cryptocurrencies like Dogetti and Polygon showing significant growth and the historical precedent of Bitcoin surging after each halving event, it’s clear that there’s potential for big gains in the cryptocurrency market. So if you’re looking to get in on the action, now might be the time to start investing.

Dogetti (DETI)

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_