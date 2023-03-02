Woman in UK faces jail for manslaughter charges after she ‘aggresivly gestured’ at an elderly cyclist who was killed by a car

By Imran Khan • 02 March 2023 • 13:31

Woman in UK faces jail for manslaughter charges after she swore at an elderly cyclist who was killed by a car. Photo by Alex Linch Shutterstock.com

A pedestrian in the UK faces manslaughter charges after she aggressively gestured at an elderly cyclist who lost control of her bike and was killed by a car

A 49-year-old woman in the UK faces manslaughter charges after she shouted and aggressively gestured at a 77-year-old cyclist, who then lost control of her bike and was killed by a passing car.

According to Mail Online, Auroil Grey swore and aggressively gestured at the cyclist Celia Ward.

The incident took place in Huntingdon Cambridgeshire and just as Grey gestured, Ward lost control and moved in front of a car that passed by and hit her, as the driver was unable to stop.

Ward who was a retired midwife was pronounced dead by the paramedics on the scene.

“The two women were about to pass each other when Gray ‘gestured in a hostile and aggressive way’ towards Ward”, said a statement by Prosecutor Simon Spence KC.

The local CCTV footage of the incident shows Grey, who sufferers from cerebral palsy, gesture at Ward, just before she lost control of the bike and fell on the road.

Officials said that after the incident Grey fled and went to buy groceries at a nearby Sainsbury´s.

A statement by Grey during investigations by the police claims, “she was partially sighted and felt anxious as the bicycle was travelling ‘fast’ in the middle of the pavement. She added that she could have lifted her hand unintentionally”.

“This was a difficult and tragic case. Everyone will have their own views on cyclists, pavements, and cycleways, but what is clear is Auriol Grey’s response to the presence of Celia on a pedal cycle was totally disproportionate and ultimately found to be unlawful, resulting in Celia’s untimely and needless death”, said Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard.

He added, “I am pleased with the verdict and hope it is a stark reminder to all road users to take care and be considerate to each other. I want to take the time to acknowledge Celia’s family and thank them for their patience and dignity throughout the entirety of the investigation and trial.”

Official reports also stated that Grey will face her sentence today.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram