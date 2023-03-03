900% Increase If you invest now: Stage 1 of Dogetti pre-sale selling fast as it chases Meme Coin Duo Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

By EWN • 03 March 2023 • 11:00

Dogetti is enjoying an exciting start to its presale. It’s only in Stage 1 but it is already waltzing forward, selling fast and drawing high levels of engagement as it looks to introduce itself to the market as one of the hottest cryptos to buy in 2023.

What does this mean for the meme coin field? It means that there’s a new cute crypto puppy on the scene and it will be salivating at the prospect of competing with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Dogetti’s Stage 1 offers 900% increase but is selling fast

Presales in the crypto world is a useful way of soft launching a new coin. Introducing a limited supply of tokens to the audience allows a cryptocurrency to gauge the level of engagement with its platform. The signs for Dogetti are that traders and investors are definitely engaging with it. Right now it’s in Stage 1 of its presale and selling fast with only $170,000 left in the opening Stage.

So what is drawing everyone to it like moths to a flame?

Right now, Dogetti is offering a 900% increase if you buy in Stage 1. This makes it the perfect moment to buy Dogetti tokens but time is of the essence as the new meme coin has caught the eye of many investors and its tokens in Stage 1 are selling fast.

Alongside this, Dogetti is currently offering a time-limited bonus code WISEGUY25 which allows customers to obtain 25% more tokens when they invest in DETI. Once it raises $500,000, it will enter Stage 2 of its presale.

Dogetti is a decentralised and community-driven Ethereum Network ERC20 token that builds itself upon the premise of its community actually being a family. Dogetti’s ecosystem consists of three features: DogettiSwap, Dogetti NFTs, and DogettiDAO. There is a 6% transaction cost on DogettiSwap where users can trade any ERC-20 token. Of this cost, 2% is allocated to a liquidity pool, a further 2% is given to charity and the remaining 2% is distributed across Dogetti wallets.

Dogetti’s sense of family is working very well right now

The structure of its NFT Marketplace that allows Dogetti to buy, trade, or sell digital assets is an example of its commitment to family. It ensures that holders of DETI tokens can collectively benefit from the prosperity of Dogetti. Holders of DETI tokens are also integrated into the decision-making process of the young meme coin’s future. The concept of family evokes stronger ties through a sense of loyalty and trust, and Dogetti has done very well to tap into this.

That is why it has made a swift start to its presales and the signs are that it will only continue to generate more numbers and buzz as an increasing number of investors look to join its ever-expanding family.

Dogecoin continues to hold edge over Shiba Inu

Dogecoin (DOGE) might have started out as a playful joke but it has quickly become one of the biggest cryptos in the market. It sits in the top ten of cryptos on CoinMarketCap with a market cap of just north of $10m. It has regularly caught the attention of notable high-profile people, particularly Elon Musk. His fondness for it has often triggered dramatic price surges and many forecast a similar price growth if Musk integrates Dogecoin into Twitter.

Sitting below it by a few places in the CoinMarketCap rankings is Shina Inu. It debuted in 2020 and was nicknamed the “Dogecoin Killer” but although it has enjoyed the occasional moment of superiority over Dogecoin, it currently remains some way off the original pioneer of meme coins. Currently, it has a market cap of just under $7m. It will hope for 2023 to be the year when it makes enough strides to finally supplant Dogecoin as the top dog in the meme coin field.

But who knows? Maybe that is not a mantle meant to be picked up by Shiba Inu. Right now, there are enough signs to suggest that Dogetti deserves the attention it’s getting and more. It is growling with intent as it successfully nears the end of Stage 1. And with just $170,000 left before it enters Stage 2, anyone looking to invest should act now.

