Amazon’s monopoly power to be challenged by new coalition

By Sarah Newton-John • 03 March 2023 • 8:51

Amazon to be challenged by new coalition/Shutterstock Images

Large and small businesses that rely on e-commerce giant Amazon to sell their products are standing united to challenge the monopoly power. The Responsible Online Commerce Coalition will lobby governments to regulate Amazon’s online shopping power.

“We believe Amazon’s been given a pass to a large extent,” said Damien Geradin, one of the co-founders leading the coalition. Amanda Lewis is the second co-founder, a former staffer with the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel. The third co-founder is Tom Smith of Geradin Partners.

The coalition is not yet publicly announcing names of members, but according to organisers several companies have joined, from a large publicly traded company to small third-party sellers. The fear of retaliation from Amazon is an issue, they say.

“Due to Amazon’s monopoly power over sellers on their platform, they can arbitrarily suspend sellers, raise or change fees, and give themselves access to information and tools that are unavailable to entrepreneurs across the country,” said U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., former head of the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee in the last Congress. “I applaud the creation of a coalition of sellers to push back on these policies.”

The coalition forms as global governments are moving to rein in Amazon. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s potentially anti-competitive behavior. The European Union is working on implementing the Digital Markets Act, which is antitrust legislation aimed at having more control over the business practices of “gatekeeper” tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, Alphabet’s Google and Meta Platforms. And the UK is considering a similar move for the tech industry.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.