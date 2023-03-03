Boogie the night away at a fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support in La Marina

By Betty Henderson • 03 March 2023 • 11:22

As usual, the dance floor at the Hillside Snooker & Bar will fill up for a fundraising disco night. Photo credit: Hillside Snooker & Bar (via Facebook)

GET ready to boogie the night away at a 70s disco night, a special fundraising event organised to support Macmillan Cancer Support. The disco is scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at Hillside Snooker & Bar in La Marina, and tickets are on sale now!

Organisers have secured a fantastic DJ who will be playing all the best tunes from the 70s, bringing Saturday Night Fever back to La Marina. Doors will open on the night at 6:30pm with the party starting shortly after.

Prepare to dance to some of the grooviest tracks from the decade, while raising money for a deserving cause. It’s the perfect opportunity to dress up in your party clothes or even go a step further and wear fancy dress!

The La Marina community is coming together at this event to show their gratitude towards Macmillan Cancer Support, who have been instrumental in helping many cancer survivors in the region and abroad.

Tickets to the disco cost €10, which also includes access to a hot and cold buffet. The night is a ticket-only event, so guests are advised to purchase tickets from the venue in advance to avoid disappointment.