By Chris King • 03 March 2023 • 18:37

Image of ambulances in Easy Surrey, England. Credit: Tea and Biscuit Photos/Shuterstock.com

The planned ambulance strikes in England have been suspended after union bosses and ministers agreed to engage in talks.

Ambulance strikes that were due to take place in England this month have been suspended after union bosses and ministers agreed to engage in talks. As announced by the GMB union today, Friday 3, the government had made a ‘huge shift’ in its stance over a pay increase, as reported by Sky News.

“GMB ambulance workers announced a tightening of the derogations for cover on strike days”, said the GMB national secretary Rachel Harrison. “Less than 24 hours later we received a letter from the Secretary of State for Health, Steve Barclay, inviting us and other unions to pay talks”, she continued.

The union representative added: “This is a huge shift from the government, who for months have refused to consider negotiations on pay. Now, they are saying they are willing to sit down and talk”.

A tweet from the GMB read: “It took them over 90 days – but finally the Government have realised they need to talk pay. They would not have come to the table without ambulance workers standing strong – and the fantastic support of the public. Thank you”.

They added: “There needs to be a serious offer from government to start restoring trust with ambulance workers. They should never have been ignored for so long – or spoken about so badly by Ministers. @SteveBarclay you need to build back trust”.

