By Chris King • 03 March 2023 • 18:05

Image of Constance Marten. Credit: Metropolitan Police

A court heard how the remains of the baby belonging to Constance Marten and her lover Mark Gordon were ‘found in a plastic bag in an allotment shed’

Friday, March 3 at 6:05pm

Constance Marten and Mark Gorden appeared at 12:30pm today, Friday, March 3, at Crawley Magistrates’ Court. A packed courtroom was told how police officers discovered the remains of their baby – finally revealed to have been a girl named Victoria – hidden inside a plastic bag, under some nappies, in an allotment shed.

As reported by metro.co.uk, the pair only spoke to confirm their names and that they were of no fixed abode. They have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on March 31.

Thursday, March 2 at 9:18pm

As confirmed by the Metropolitan Police this evening, Thursday, March 2, Constance Marten and her lover Mark Gordon have officially been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

This was confirmed during a press conference held by Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford who, as reported by Sky News, said the Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charge.

📰 | Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford has given an update on the ongoing investigation into the death of a baby whose body was found in Brighton yesterday. Read more: https://t.co/ihKUMOC5yv. 📽️ @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/bOAiiLDeup — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 2, 2023

They have also been charged with perverting the course of justice and concealing the birth of a child. Marten and Gordon are scheduled to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Friday 3.

A post-mortem examination has not yet been carried out on the remains of a baby that was found on Wednesday 1, just five minutes from where the pair was arrested in the Stanmer Villas area of Brighton last Monday, February 27. The couple have allegedly refused to divulge any information about their two-month-old baby, not even the gender.

“Despite this, based on the inquiries we’ve carried out so far, we believe sadly the baby may have been dead for some time before they were found. It is too early for us to provide a more specific date”, said the police officer.

He continued: “Because we believe the death occurred during the course of a missing person investigation we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). This is standard protocol for such circumstances”.

The tragic discovery of a baby’s remains was made after a massive search operation involving around 200 officers from two police forces. Earlier today it was revealed by the police that in order to determine the gender of their baby, tests are being conducted on the placenta that was found in the couple’s burned-out car on a motorway in Bolton. Marten is believed to have given birth in the vehicle.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.