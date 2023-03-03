By Chris King • 03 March 2023 • 2:17

UPDATE: Explosion in Moscow suburb of Kolomna occurred in the air, maybe a drone

The explosion that was reported in the Moscow suburb of Kolomna is believed to have occurred in the air.

Friday, March 3 at 2:17am

According to TASS, the explosion in Kolomna occurred in the air. A law enforcement source informed them that it could have been a drone but no wreckage has been located yet.

“The explosion occurred in the air. With a high probability, we are talking about a drone. But so far it is impossible to say for sure since they cannot find the wreckage”, the source said.

On Thursday evening, law enforcement officers and emergency services conducted a search in Kolomna for the possible UAV. According to eyewitnesses, a loud whistle was heard, and then an explosion followed, with smoke and a glow appearing.

Later, the emergency services reported that their teams did not find signs of an explosion after checking. The Ministry of Energy of the Moscow Region added that gas and electricity supplies in the urban district of Kolomna were operating normally and that no violations had been recorded at energy and gas infrastructure facilities.

Thursday, March 2 at 9:34pm

According to the Baza Telegram channel, a large explosion was heard in the Moscow suburb of Kolomna. The sound was reportedly heard at around 21:30pm this evening, Thursday, March 2, in almost all districts of the city. There is not a lot more information available at this point.

The Baza post read: “A whistle was heard, then an explosion. Local residents posted on the social network video of the consequences of the explosion in the suburbs of Kolomna. The author of the video said that the explosion was in the area of the ‘dump'”, which could mean the Cherkizovsky Sand Pit.

The explosion was also reported on the Intel Republic Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, there was also a gas explosion reported in a residential building in Kolomna. Before that incident occurred, another explosion was reported at a petrol station in the village of Kuzovatovo in the Ulyanovsk region.

Eyewitnesses said that a petrol tanker caught fire while draining its fuel, and then exploded. Five people were injured, with three of them hospitalised suffering from burns. As one of the eyewitnesses told gazeta.ru, there was only one lorry at the petrol station, which caught fire, but people panicked after the explosion.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.