Costa Blanca South NIBS: News in Brief from the Costa Blanca South region

By Betty Henderson • 03 March 2023 • 13:32

Costa Blanca South NIBS: Your weekly news briefing from the region. Photo credit: Werner Wilmes / Wikimedia Commons

Hidden riches

The HELP association in Vega Baja have thanked all participants who entered their car treasure hunt, giving a special shout out to the winners Team Rebellion. Participants dressed up as pirates and hunted for treasure, raising €210 for the charity.

Sold out

Places in Elche Half Marathon have sold out for the first time in the race’s history. The impressive record means that more than 3,200 runners will line up on the start line for the event’s 50th edition on Sunday, March 12.

Groovy giving

Local charity, San Fulgencio Men’s Shed which supports retired people in the community, took to Facebook to thank Hillside Bar & Snooker for their collaboration in organising a fabulous 80s disco night and their donation of €200 for the group’s work.

Touch N’ Tapas

Torrevieja Sharks rugby club are gearing up for their biggest event of the year, Touch N’ Tapas which begins on Friday, March 17. Senior and Masters rugby teams from across the globe will compete against and socialise with fellow rugby lovers.

Easter raffle

Tickets are now on sale for the K9 Animal Rescue Shelter’s Easter Raffle which offers a variety of amazing prizes. Tickets can be purchased from the shelter’s charity shop in La Marina from Monday to Saturday, which is also holding a sale.

Robbers arrested

Ten Russian and Ukrainian individuals have been arrested in Torrevieja and Murcia on suspicion of committing brazen robberies of cash and valuable goods on Ukrainian refugees who had recently arrived in the country. The stolen property totalled €1.25 million.