Critically endangered lion species could be saved thanks to new births

By Glenn Wickman • 03 March 2023 • 12:53

A West African lion. Image by Ondrej Chvatal/Shutterstock

THE birth of three new West African lion cubs could save the species from extinction, scientists are saying.

New footage has emerged of a lioness in Niokolo-Koba national park in Senegal caring for two male and one female cubs, which has raised hopes among conservationists that the critically endangered species could be brought back from the brink.

The footage has also allayed fears that the mother, known as Florence, could have been poached after her GPS collar had stopped working. Thankfully, camera traps placed to locate the missing lioness eventually showed that she had been caring for her new cubs in a densely forested part of the park.

According to The Guardian, west African lions have nearly completely disappeared with only four populations still living in Nigeria, Benin, Niger and Burkina Faso.

In Niokolo-Koba there are said to be only 29 lions left, where they are threatened by poaching and loss of habitat due to farming. Scientists believe the park could support a population of about 200 of them.

Conservationists have set a target of 50 lions at the park for 2025, with the images of Florence and her cubs proving that their anti-poaching operations are working.

