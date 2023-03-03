Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of double murder in US court

By Sarah Newton-John • 03 March 2023 • 8:00

The courhouse that held Murdaugh's trial/Shutterstock Images

Following three hours of deliberations after a dramatic six-week trial that gripped America, a South Carolina jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. He was found guilty of killing his wife and youngest son in June 2021.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot point blank near the dog kennels on the family estate. Alex Murdaugh, 54, is due to be sentenced today and faces 30 years to life in jail without parole for each charge of murder.

Murdaugh has maintained he is not guilty throughout the trial that heard claims of drug taking, financial fraud and a failed hitman suicide pact.

“The evidence of guilt is overwhelming,” South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman said as he rejected a defence motion for a mistrial. He scheduled sentencing for Friday morning.

Murdaugh, once an influential personal injury attorney, had been stealing from his law partners and clients to feed an addiction to painkillers and an extravagant lifestyle.

Investigators say he stole millions from clients and colleagues, including $3.7m (£3m) in 2019 alone. And at trial, Murdaugh admitted to wide-scale theft.

Murdaugh had pleaded not guilty to killing his wife and youngest son in an attempt to conceal years of financial corruption—fraud that he acknowledged in court.

“I would never hurt Maggie, and I would never hurt Paul—ever—under any circumstances,” Murdaugh testified.

On the stand at trial, Murdaugh admitted he had lied, saying his years-long addiction to painkillers had put him in a paranoid state.

The prosecution focused on an incriminating Snapchat video taken by Murdaugh’s son just before the murders. In the Snapchat video filmed by Paul just minutes before the shootings, the defendant’s voice could be heard in the background.

South Carolina’s top prosecutor, Attorney General Alan Wilson, said: “Today’s verdict proves that no-one, no matter who you are in society, is above the law.”

The case of the downfall of a family born to privilege and power has inspired documentaries on HBO and Netflix.

