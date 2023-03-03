Dogetti spearheads start of presale with $330,000 raised, survey shows 20% of Americans own Crypto

By EWN • 03 March 2023 • 11:45

Meme coins are on a roll as always.

More importantly, the popularity of dog-themed meme coins is on the rise and there’s a new cryptocurrency, Dogetti, that may interest you.

Dogetti is vying for the top-dog spot among meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. It could easily get there with its unique offerings and community benefits.

The meme coin was created to make generational wealth for its community members. For this to happen smoothly, Dogetti implemented a 2% token distribution system that is levied upon every transaction.

This will go back to devoted investors who own the coin, spurning further awareness among the wider Defi community.

Dogetti is building its ecosystem on Ethereum’s platform, one of the largest spaces to host decentralised applications. Ethereum’s potential for scalability means Dogetti will be able to serve a larger base of followers, providing them with bespoke benefits.

This new cryptocurrency has not launched yet on public exchanges. This means you – the reader – have a rare chance to capitalise on huge returns off this virgin investment.

Right now, Dogetti is priced at $0.00007 in its first stage of funding. Once the coin is available on public exchanges, DETI tokens will sell for $0.0007 before market forces control the price. That means you could gain 900% on your portfolio from Dogetti’s increase in price through its presale.

A limited time promo-code “WISEGUY25” is available for a short time, giving you an extra 25% in DETI tokens off your first purchase.

Upcoming updates like DogettiDAO and DogettiSwap show the meme coin is here for the long haul.

National survey shows Crypto is an asset in the wallets of 20% of Americans

A survey in February showed that among a sample size of 2000 people in America, around 20% owned crypto, showing that Americans are at least partially aware of the asset class, even if they may not favor it.

This update comes at a time when America is mired in legislation against cryptocurrency. Crypto-lobbyists are supporting this nascent asset class while institutions such as the SEC want to tie a noose around its neck.

Major instances of asset mismanagement such as the FTX debacle have hardened the outlook of government departments and institutional investors in America towards crypto.

The survey was commissioned by Coinbase and the insights were interesting. America remains optimistic overall about the future of crypto and there was a general agreement among respondents that there needs to be an overhaul of the existing financial system.

80% of Americans believe the current financial system is positioned to favor elite interests. 67% of Americans agree that the financial system needs to change either partially or completely. Finally, 76% of the respondents who owned crypto agreed that blockchain and cryptocurrency are the future.

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido