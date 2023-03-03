Family argument in Valencian town of Piccasent ends with a man stabbing his brother to death

By Chris King • 03 March 2023 • 19:48

Image of SAMU061 ambulance. Credit: [email protected]

A man stabbed his younger brother to death after a family argument at a home in the Valencian municipality of Piccasent.

An argument between two brothers in a house in the Valencian municipality of Picassent this afternoon, Friday, March 3, ended with a 38-year-old man dead and the other arrested for his murder.

The incident occurred at No33 Calle Escultor Enrique Galarza at 4:30pm when the eldest of three brothers stabbed the second after a brief discussion, for reasons that are still under investigation.

Another relative was in the home at the time and witnessed the incident. They immediately alerted the emergency services who promptly deployed a SAMU ambulance and Basic Life Support unit to the location.

The medical professional attempted to resuscitate the wounded man but he subsequently died in the ambulance. Guardia Civil officers arrested the deceased man’s 43-year-old brother as the alleged perpetrator of a murder. As reported by levante-emv.com, the victim received two stab wounds, one of them fatal. His girlfriend was treated by the medics for an anxiety crisis when she found out that her partner had died.

