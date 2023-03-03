Fox News enforcing “soft ban” on Trump, claim aides

By Glenn Wickman • 03 March 2023 • 12:10

Image by Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock

DONALD TRUMP’S ‘inner circle’ is complaining that Fox News is imposing a “soft ban” on the former president.

As reported by The Guardian, news startup Semafor claims that Trump’s once-beloved network is “keeping him at an arm’s length” despite welcoming Trump’s rivals for the Republican nomination in next year’s presidential election.

The last time the former president made a weekday showing on Fox News was reportedly in September, when he chatted with his closest ally on the network, the star host Sean Hannity.

Meanwhile, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has reportedly appeared seven times since launching her presidential bid in February, and lesser-known right-wing entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswammy has been featured four times since entering the race last week.

Semafor explained that their story was based on information supplied by four members of Trump’s closest circle, with the “soft or silent ban” coming while the network is entangled in a lawsuit battling accusations that it allowed “wild and defamatory conspiracy theories” to proliferate on its platform during Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Fox Corp owner Rupert Murdoch admitted in January that he knew that several channel hosts were endorsing lies about the election being rigged, but he chose not to stop them.

The network did not stop publicising election steal conspiracy theories until the January 6, 2021 Capitol invasion.

