Horse racing world in shock as champion jockey Alex Canchari passes away suddenly aged 29

By Chris King • 03 March 2023 • 4:24

Image of champion jockey Alex Canchari. Credit: [email protected]

Alex Canchari, the American jockey who rode more than 1,000 winning horses passed away unexpectedly at the age of 29.

The world of horse racing was sent into shock on Thursday, March 2, with the tragic news that the American champion jockey Alex Canchari had passed away suddenly aged only 29. No details were revealed about his cause of death.

His death was confirmed by his sister Ashley in an emotional post on Facebook. It read: “My heart physically hurts. I’m so sorry you were in so much pain Alex and thought there was no other way out. I know you’re happy again with Dad. I don’t even know what else to say, this is an unbelievable loss”.

In a glittering career, Canchari rode more than 1,000 winners and racked up in excess of £23.4 million in prizemoney. He was a regular competitor, and a huge favourite with the fans, at the famous Canterbury Park race track in Minnesota.

“It’s extremely sad. That family has been through so much the last three years”, commented the CEO and president of the Jockeys’ Guild, Terry Meyocks.

Only three years ago, in March 2020, his older brother Patrick was involved in a traffic accident. As a result, he suffered a traumatic brain injury and has still not fully recovered. Alex then lost his father Luis in December 2020. The jockey was said to have been ‘extremely close’ with him.

Canterbury Park tweeted: “Alex Canchari achieved his dream as a jockey, following in the footsteps of his father and brother. The news of this talented and genuine young man’s death has deeply saddened the Canterbury Park family. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, children and family”.

Alex Canchari achieved his dream as a jockey, following in the footsteps of his father and brother. The news of this talented and genuine young man's death has deeply saddened the Canterbury Park family.

Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, children and family. pic.twitter.com/h8TsLiIHQd — Canterbury Park (@CanterburyPark) March 2, 2023

“Saddened to hear the news of Alex Canchari’s sudden passing, so young. With love and sympathies to his family and friends, may God rest his soul. @CoadyPhoto @FanDuelTV”, tweeted Nick J Hines, a horse owner and Bloodstock agent, known as ‘Sarge’ in the horse racing world.

Saddened to hear the news of Alex Canchari’s sudden passing, so young. With love and sympathies to his family and friends, may God rest his soul. 🙏 @CoadyPhoto @FanDuelTV pic.twitter.com/NCtlemRgF7 — Nick J. Hines “Sarge” 🇺🇸 (@Hinesite) March 2, 2023

Thursday’s tragic news follows the sudden death only a few weeks ago of another US jockey, Avery Whisman, at the even younger age of 23. According to one report at the time, before his death, the champion jockey had been enduring a: ‘prolonged struggle with the unrelenting physical and mental demands put on riders’. “He had the biggest heart. He wanted everyone to know they were loved and cherished by him”, his sister Emma told bloodhorse.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.